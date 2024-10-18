"Spirit Of Resistance Will Be Strengthened": Iran After Yahya Sinwar's Killing

Iran's mission to the United Nations said Thursday the killing of Yahya Sinwar would lead to the strengthening of "resistance" in the region, hours after Israel said it had killed the Hamas chief.

"The spirit of resistance will be strengthened. He will become a model for the youth and children who will carry forward his path toward the liberation of Palestine," the mission said in a post on X. "As long as occupation and aggression exist, resistance will endure, for the martyr remains alive and a source of inspiration."

