"Spirit Of Resistance Will Be Strengthened": Iran After Yahya Sinwar's Killing

Yahya Sinwar Death: "The spirit of resistance will be strengthened. He will become a model for the youth and children who will carry forward his path toward the liberation of Palestine," the mission said in a post on X.

Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar was killed in Israeli strike on Thursday in Gaza.
Tehran:

Iran's mission to the United Nations said Thursday the killing of Yahya Sinwar would lead to the strengthening of "resistance" in the region, hours after Israel said it had killed the Hamas chief.

"The spirit of resistance will be strengthened. He will become a model for the youth and children who will carry forward his path toward the liberation of Palestine," the mission said in a post on X. "As long as occupation and aggression exist, resistance will endure, for the martyr remains alive and a source of inspiration."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Yahya Sinwar, Iran, Israel Hamas War
