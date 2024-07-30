Speeding Driver Kills Ecuadorian Politician's Daughter In Front Of Fiance

Vanessa Sagnay de la Bastida was hit by a Mercedes while crossing the road on March 16 2022.

A court has heard that Vanessa Sagnay de la Bastida, the daughter of an Ecuadorian politician, was cruelly killed in front of her fiance, Michael Williams, by a speeding Mercedes. The 28-year-old was crossing a road close to Wandsworth Bridge in west London when the event happened, according to The Metro.

The news reports mentioned that the driver of the speeding Mercedes, 39-year-old Octavian Cadar, was speeding at more than twice the legal limit at the time of the collision.

The impact caused Ms. Sagnay, also known as Charlotte, to somersault through the air before landing on a railing. Despite efforts by an off-duty doctor, she died 13 minutes later at the scene from a severe head injury, according to The Metro.

Cadar, of Bexley, south-east London, has already admitted causing death by careless driving but denied the more serious charge of causing death by dangerous driving. According to The Metro, Cadar had just finished at a nearby McDonald's drive-through and was on his way to see his girlfriend in Fulham when the crash took place. The accident happened at around 10:06 pm on March 16, 2022.

Prosecutor Amanda Hilton said: "As they came to traffic lights, Mr Williams pressed the button and looked to the right and the road was clear. They started crossing towards the central reservation."

"As they were crossing, Octavian Cadar drove his Mercedes after the roundabout at speed. They heard the car coming. Mr Williams ran on the journey they were taking. Charlotte ran back to the pavement they had just left and the Mercedes struck her."

"Mr Williams, who witnessed the collision, told police Charlotte was hit on the lefthand side by the bonnet of the car and he watched as Charlotte was thrown forward on to a railing. He heard her scream and then he saw her land on the ground."