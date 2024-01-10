'Spectacular': Hollywood Actor Claims He Spotted UFOs On 4 Different Occasions

The 'Ghostbusters' actor claimed that he saw the object in Canada.

Actor and comedian Dan Aykroyd recently revealed that he saw an unidentified flying object (UFO) on four different occasions. He compared it to a Macy's Day Parade balloon and described it as a massive, grey, balloon-like structure that was devoid of lights, in an interview with Fox News.

The 'Ghostbusters' actor claimed that he saw the incredible sight while visiting a hotel with his friends in Canada. Mr Aykroyd, who was on the 23rd floor of a hotel in Montreal described how the object hovered around 50 feet away from him. He told the outlet, "The most spectacular one that I saw was bout 50 feet away from me and on the 23rd floor of a hotel in Montreal. There were no lights at all, it was just a big, grey object that looked like a Macy's Day Parade balloon."

After Mr Aykroyd had been staring at it for around ninety seconds, the object floated away and dispersed over the St. Lawrence River. "We looked out the window, and there was this big grey object, 100 feet long, 50 feet high, with what looks like a bunch of grapes underneath it, you know? It just sat there, and we got a good look at it for about a minute and a half and then it kind of turned slowly, no sound, and it just drifted off. We ran into the hall and saw it drift into the St. Lawrence River," he added.

The actor highlighted how unique the experience was by saying that neither helicopters nor regular aircraft could account for it. "I know what I saw and I know I had a witness with me," he remarked.

This comes a month after it was Central Intelligence Agency of the United States has a secret unit, known as the Office of Global Access (OGA), which has been retrieving several crashed UFOs from across the world.

At least nine such "non-human craft" have been collected by the agency in top-secret operations. The revelations are based on the accounts of several insiders that Daily Mail spoke to. While some of the UFOs are damaged from crashes, at least two are intact, they said.