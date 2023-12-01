CIA's Secret Office Retrieved UFOs From 9 Crash Sites Around The World: Report

The report adds to speculation that UFOs have landed on Earth. (Representational Pic)

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States has a secret unit, known as the Office of Global Access (OGA), which has been retrieving several crashed UFOs (unidentified flying objects) from across the world, the Daily Mail has reported. At least nine such "non-human craft" have been collected by the agency in top secret operations, the outlet further said in its report. The revelations are based on the accounts of several insiders that Daily Mail spoke to. While some of the UFOs are damaged from crashes, at least two are intact, they said.

The OGA, which comes under CIA's Science and Technology Directorate, has played significant role since 2003 in collection of aircraft believed to be non-human.

The sources who Daily Mail spoke to were directly briefed by people who were involved in these retrieval missions. One of them said that the US intelligence agency has a system that can "discern UFOs that are cloaked" and when such vehicles land on Earth, special military units are sent to try and salvage the wreckage.

The OGA protects the secrecy of the retrieval, which is carried out by the US military. The agency works with special operations forces such as SEAL teams to carry out the missions, the outlet further said.

The latest revelations add to the growing chorus that the US government could be hiding advanced vehicles that were not made by humans.

In July this year, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer co-sponsored a bill to allow disclosure of "recovered technologies of unknown origin and biological evidence of non-human intelligence". In the same month, former US intelligence officer David Grusch had gone public, claiming that he had given "proof" of the US government's possession of alien bodies to the Congress and the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community (ICIG) as part of a whistleblower complaint.

Appearing on a podcast last month, Mr Grusch claimed that the government has recovered multiple types of non-human biological "entities" from crashed alien aircraft. Mr Grusch is an Air Force veteran and served as a member of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

He also said that US government has a "variety" of alien bodies.