Spain Ends Evacuations From Kabul: Government

Refugees queue on the tarmac after disembarking from an evacuation flight from Kabul

Spain said Friday that it has ended its evacuation operations out of Kabul following the arrival of "the last two Spanish flights" in Dubai, just over a week after it began airlifting its citizens in the wake of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

"A military A400 plane arrived in Dubai from Kabul at 7:20 am. A second is due to land at 8:20 am. With these two flights, the Spanish evacuation of its Afghan collaborators and their families has been completed," the government said in a statement.

