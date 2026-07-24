Spain Arrests Man For Allegedly Starting Fire With Farm Vehicle

Spanish police said Friday they had arrested a man for allegedly setting off a vast fire in the Madrid region by using a farm vehicle despite a ban in the tinderbox conditions.

Another person was under investigation for the same incident, the Guardia Civil said on X, stating: "The cause that started (the fire) was a seriously negligent act through the use of heavy machinery in the area, where it was totally prohibited."

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