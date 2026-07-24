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Spain Arrests Man For Allegedly Starting Fire With Farm Vehicle

Another person was under investigation for the same incident, the Guardia Civil said on X.

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Spain Arrests Man For Allegedly Starting Fire With Farm Vehicle
The man allegedly set off a vast fire in Madrid . (Representational Image)
  • Spanish police arrested a man for allegedly starting a large fire in Madrid region using a farm vehicle
  • The fire was set off despite a ban on using heavy machinery in dry, tinderbox conditions
  • Another individual is under investigation for involvement in the same fire incident
¿Cómo puedo reportar una actividad peligrosa en zonas de riesgo?

Spanish police said Friday they had arrested a man for allegedly setting off a vast fire in the Madrid region by using a farm vehicle despite a ban in the tinderbox conditions.

Another person was under investigation for the same incident, the Guardia Civil said on X, stating: "The cause that started (the fire) was a seriously negligent act through the use of heavy machinery in the area, where it was totally prohibited."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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