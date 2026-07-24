Spain Arrests Man For Allegedly Starting Fire With Farm Vehicle

- Spanish police arrested a man for allegedly starting a large fire in Madrid region using a farm vehicle
- The fire was set off despite a ban on using heavy machinery in dry, tinderbox conditions
- Another individual is under investigation for involvement in the same fire incident
Spanish police said Friday they had arrested a man for allegedly setting off a vast fire in the Madrid region by using a farm vehicle despite a ban in the tinderbox conditions.
🚨ÚLTIMA HORA INCENDIO FORESTAL BURGOHONDO🚨— Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) July 24, 2026
Detenida una persona y se investiga a otra como autores del incendio forestal de Burgohondo (Ávila)
🔥 La causa del origen del mismo ha sido una imprudencia grave por el empleo de maquinaria pesada en la zona origen, donde estaba… pic.twitter.com/aYZnFLMPF0
Another person was under investigation for the same incident, the Guardia Civil said on X, stating: "The cause that started (the fire) was a seriously negligent act through the use of heavy machinery in the area, where it was totally prohibited."
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