SpaceXAI Unveils Grok Bot To Work Like A Team Of AI Agents

SpaceXAI is rolling out new artificial intelligence software that's designed to act like a team of AI agents fielding assignments throughout the day, marking the latest bid by Elon Musk's company to keep pace with Anthropic PBC and OpenAI.

The new product, called Grok Bot, is designed to seamlessly handle a wide range of professional work. The tool can sign into various apps and websites, retain information from prior tasks and enable bots to share details and context with each other, the company said Tuesday.

The product is part of Musk's broader push to catch up in the AI race after slipping behind in the fast-growing market for AI agents. SpaceXAI, as Musk's AI outfit is now known, released its first coding agent in May to compete with Anthropic's offerings, followed by the new Grok 4.5 built with Cursor.

SpaceX reached a $60 billion agreement in June to acquire Cursor, an AI coding startup. Cursor emerged as a key player in tech's so-called vibe coding era, as demand surged for tools that can write and debug software programming.

Musk's rivals have also been thinking about the shift to relying on teams of agents. OpenAI's Sam Altman recently met with lawmakers in Washington, where he discussed the evolution of agents coordinating with each other for work, among other topics.

SpaceXAI said it's been using the product internally across its engineering, growth and marketing teams. Grok Bot has helped the sales team find new accounts and draft emails overnight, and aided the finance team by pulling receipts from email, the company said. The product aims to simplify the process of designating work to swarms of AI agents.

Musk's AI venture, previously known as xAI, has been working to persuade banks, investment firms and other businesses to adopt its Grok AI products, in an effort to bolster revenue and support the billionaire's ambition to transform SpaceX into an artificial intelligence company.

Last week, Musk said during SpaceX's earnings call that the company was making progress in AI, noting it would release the next model Grok 4.6 as soon as this week.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)