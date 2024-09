SpaceX launched its daring Polaris Dawn mission on Tuesday, a multiday orbital expedition carrying a four-member civilian crew for the first spacewalk by non-professional astronauts.

Watch live as Falcon 9 launches the @PolarisProgram's Polaris Dawn crew on a multi-day mission orbiting Earth https://t.co/u1KqQx5AFr — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 10, 2024

"Liftoff of Polaris Dawn!" SpaceX said on X, alongside a photo of the rocket as it took off.

