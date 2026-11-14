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SpaceX Aborts Starship Booster Recovery Due To Technical Issue

SpaceX's Starship blasted off Friday for a key test of the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, with plans to carry out the first-ever "catch" of both the booster and the spaceship.

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SpaceX Aborts Starship Booster Recovery Due To Technical Issue
SpaceX had said it would only proceed with the maneuvers if conditions were optimal.

SpaceX on Friday aborted recovery of the booster of its powerful Starship rocket, citing a technical issue, sending the so-called Super Heavy into the Gulf of Mexico.

SpaceX had said it would only proceed with the maneuvers if conditions were optimal.

Elon Musk's company had been hoping to achieve the first-ever "catch" of both the booster and the spaceship.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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