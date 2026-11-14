SpaceX Aborts Starship Booster Recovery Due To Technical Issue

SpaceX on Friday aborted recovery of the booster of its powerful Starship rocket, citing a technical issue, sending the so-called Super Heavy into the Gulf of Mexico.

SpaceX had said it would only proceed with the maneuvers if conditions were optimal.

Elon Musk's company had been hoping to achieve the first-ever "catch" of both the booster and the spaceship.

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