South Korea's Ex-First Lady Took Bags, Jewellery Worth Rs 1.8 Crore As Bribes

Kim Keon Hee, the former first lady of South Korea, has been accused of accepting more than $2,00,000 (approx. Rs 1.80 crore) worth of bribes and illegally intervening in state affairs.

Prosecutors allege Kim, who was arrested in August and is currently on trial in Seoul Central District Court, received lavish bribes, including luxury items such as fine art, designer handbags, jewellery and other valuables from the Unification Church.

The wife of disgraced ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol was also allegedly involved in stock manipulation and interference in South Korea's parliamentary elections.

Prosecutor Min Joong-Ki said her actions "severely undermined South Korea's institutions," according to the Japan Times.

The investigators alleged Kim received two Chanel bags, a Graff necklace, a painting by famed South Korean minimalist painter Lee Ufan, a wristwatch, luxury jewellery and a Dior handbag.

When questioned about these transactions, Yeol denied any knowledge, a claim that prosecutors say was "difficult to accept," according to Kim Hyung-Geun.

Yeol himself faces insurrection charges for his short-lived attempt to declare martial law in December last year. According to reports, the aim was to temporarily suspend civilian rule, but the move proved short-lived and sparked political chaos.

After the failed attempt, Yeol was removed from office and subsequently arrested this year on insurrection charges.

Earlier this month, prosecutors demanded a 15-year prison sentence and a fine of 2 billion won (approximately Rs 12.55 crore) for Kim after they accused her of acting "above the law."

Kim has denied all wrongdoing, calling the allegations "deeply unjust". She added, "Yet when I consider my role and the responsibilities entrusted to me, it seems clear that I have made many mistakes."

A Seoul court is scheduled to sentence Kim on January 28, 2026. This is the first time a former South Korean president and his wife have both been detained at the same time.