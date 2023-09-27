South Korean Tennis Player Smashes Racket In Emotional Outburst After Asian Games Loss

Soonwoo Kwon Kwon, who has secured victories on the ATP Tour, held a career-high ranking of 52nd in 2021.

South Korean tennis player Soonwoo Kwon experienced a major emotional outburst on Monday following a humiliating defeat in the second round of the 2023 Asian Games in China. In the aftermath of his 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 defeat, Kwon vented his frustration on his tennis racket, forcefully slamming it to the ground eight times while making his way to the sidelines. Upon reaching his bench, Kwon swung the racket twice at his seat, The New York Post reported.

As Kasidit approached for a post-match handshake, Kwon managed one more furious racket slam before tossing it aside. However, Kwon's unsportsmanlike conduct didn't end there. When Kasidit extended his hand for a handshake, Kwon reportedly ignored him, and the crowd responded with audible boos.

Yonhap News Agency reported that Kwon had been grappling with mounting frustrations. He had recently returned from a six-month shoulder injury hiatus and entered the tournament on a six-match losing streak in international competitions, including a defeat at the US Open a month ago, where he was eliminated in the first round by American Christopher Eubanks with a score of 6-3, 6-4, 0-6, 6-4.

Kwon, currently ranked 112th by the ATP, suffered a surprising loss to Thailand's Samrej Kasidit, who holds a ranking of 636th. The match took place at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China.



