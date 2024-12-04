Advertisement

South Korean President Withdraws Martial Law Order Hours After Declaring It

South Korean President had made a shock announcement late on Tuesday night declaring a national emergency and martial law across the east Asian nation.

South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol made a televised address to the nation today.
Seoul:

Within six hours of announcing a martial law in the country, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said he will withdraw it.

In a 4:30 am (local time) special address to the nation, President Yoon said, "Just a moment ago, there was a demand from the National Assembly to lift the state of emergency, and we have withdrawn the military that was deployed for martial law operations. We will accept the National Assembly's request and lift the martial law through the Cabinet meeting."

South Korean MPs had voted unanimously against the imposition of martial law at a midnight session of the National Assembly to denounce the President's decision.

The President then agreed to honour the vote, as did the army chief. Shortly after the President withdrew the order and addressed the nation, the South Korean cabinet convened for a 5 am (local time) meeting to approve a motion to officially lift what turned out to be one of the shortest-ever martial laws in history.
 

