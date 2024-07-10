South Korean Politician Blames Male Suicides On 'Dominant' Role Of Women In Society

South Korea faces a significant gender gap in employment and pay (Representational)

A South Korean politician is under fire for his controversial claim that the rise in male suicides is because of the "dominant" role of women in society.

In a new report, Seoul City councillor Kim Ki-duck claimed that women's growing participation in the workforce has led to fewer job opportunities and marriage prospects for men, contributing to "an increase in male suicide attempts", as per the BBC.

South Korea has one of the highest suicide rates among wealthy nations and a poor record on gender equality. There's been a 140 per cent increase in suicide attempts from 430 in 2018 to 1,035 in 2023, with men accounting for 77 per cent of the cases in 2023, up from 67 per cent in 2018.

Councillor Kim's comments have sparked outrage as another example of male politicians being out of touch and oversimplifying the complex issues surrounding suicide and gender.

Professor Song In Han of Yonsei University said that mental health issues require scientific study, not gender-based speculation. Despite men being more likely to take their own lives globally, Mr Kim's report focuses on gender conflict rather than addressing the root causes of the issue. "It is dangerous and unwise to make claims like this without sufficient evidence," the Professor said.

South Korea faces a significant gender gap in employment and pay, with women more likely to hold temporary or part-time jobs and earning 29 per cent less than men on average.

Amid this, an anti-feminist movement, led by young men who feel disadvantaged by efforts to promote gender equality, has emerged. Mr Kim's report suggested the solution to "female domination" lies in promoting gender equality awareness so that "men and women can enjoy equal opportunities".

The Justice Party has demanded Kim retract his remarks and conduct a proper analysis of the issues. They have accused him of "shifting the blame to women in Korean society who are struggling to escape gender discrimination."

In response, Mr Kim claimed his comments were not intended to criticise the "female-dominated society" but were simply his personal views.