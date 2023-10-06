South Korean Influencer Unintentionally Captures Bangkok Mall Shooting While Live-Streaming

Barbie Jini was sipping team when the shots rang out at the Bangkok mall.

A South Korean streamer was in the middle of a live broadcast on social media when shooting occurred in Bangkok Mall. The live-streamer, known by her online name Barbie Jini, was interacting with her fans after ordering food at the Siam Paragon mall, according to Korea Boo. As she sipped her tea, a gunshot rang out, prompting the woman to running out of the mall. In the inadvertently recorded video, which has now gone viral, people can be heard screaming and there is also the sound of window shattering.

"Why? Why? What's going on? Gun! It looks like a gun," the women is heard saying in the shaky clip as she dashes out of the commercial establishment.

There was a mass sh*oting by a 14-year-old with issues at a shopping mall in Bangkok yesterday, and a Korean streamer was having a meal when it happened. She was on a livestream when shots rang out. pic.twitter.com/FLr9oF4pXI — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 5, 2023

The live-streamer was not sure what was happening but several people followed her to get out of the harm's way.

With the live stream on, Barbie Jini is seen stopping to catch her breath after making sure she was at a safe distance from the mall.

After some time, the Korean internet personality stopped to explain to her fans what had happened. She explained that she first thought it was a prank until she saw a mother abandoning her baby stroller to run away.

Two people were killed and five others injured after a 14-year-old opened fire at the mall. The two who died were a Chinese tourist and a Myanmar national, The Straits Times quoted National Police chief Torsak Sukvimol as saying.

The Metropolitan Police Detective Department said on its Facebook page that the suspected gunman was arrested. The boy was reportedly receiving psychiatric treatment and had surrendered himself after running out of bullets.

Gun violence is not uncommon in Thailand. An ex-police officer killed 22 children in a nursery last year during a gun-and-knife attack, while in 2020 a soldier shot and killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations in and around the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima.