South Korean Defence Minister Resigns Amid Row Over Martial Law

South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun resigned Thursday, the president's office said, after the turmoil caused by President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law.

"Today, the President accepted the resignation of Minister of National Defence Kim Yong-hyun and approved his dismissal, and nominated Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Choi Byung-hyuk as the new ministerial candidate," Yoon's office said.

