South Korean Defence Minister Resigns Amid Row Over Martial Law

"Today, the President accepted the resignation of Minister of National Defence Kim Yong-hyun and approved his dismissal, and nominated Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Choi Byung-hyuk as the new ministerial candidate," Yoon's office said.

Read Time: 1 min
Seoul:

South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun resigned Thursday, the president's office said, after the turmoil caused by President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
South Korea, South Korea Martial Law, Kim Yong-hyun
