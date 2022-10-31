South Korean Actor, Singer Lee Jihan Killed In Deadly Halloween Stampede

At least 151 people were killed and over 100 were injured in the deadly stampede.

South Korean actor-singer Lee Jihan died in the deadly Halloween 2022 stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district. He was 24. The news was confirmed by 935 Entertainment, the agency that handled Lee Jihan's work. The statement read, “Actor Lee Jihan, a precious family member of 935 Entertainment and 9 Ato Entertainment, has become a star in the sky and left us. We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to his family, who are in deep grief due to the sudden demise of the actor.”

Remembering their “sweet friend”, the agency added, “Lee Jihan was a sweet and warm friend to all. We can't believe that we won't be able to see the infinitely bright and innocent actor Ji-han who always smiled and greeted us anymore.”

Lee Jihan was a former contestant in the Korean singing competition Produce 101. He made his television debut with Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day. As per reports, Lee Ji Han's funeral will take place on November 1.

At least 151 people were killed and over 100 were injured in the stampede that happened in a narrow downhill alley in Seoul. It was the first major Halloween celebration since most Covid restrictions were lifted.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has declared a period of national mourning. He added that the government would bear the medical expenses of those who got injured during the crowd stampede.

The President added that the government "will thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident and make fundamental improvements to ensure the same accident does not occur again in the future."