South Korea Seizes Hong Kong Flagged Vessel For Transferring Oil To North Korea

The vessel, Lighthouse Winmore, transferred refined petroleum products to a North Korean ship in international waters in late October, the official told Reuters.
The United States proposed blacklisting the Hong Kong-flagged ship to the U.N. Security Council for circumventing sanctions slapped on North Korea for its nuclear and missile programmes, documents seen by Reuters this month showed.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)