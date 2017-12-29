South Korea Seizes Hong Kong Flagged Vessel For Transferring Oil To North Korea

The United States proposed blacklisting the Hong Kong-flagged ship to the UN Security Council for circumventing sanctions slapped on North Korea for its nuclear and missile programmes.

December 29, 2017
North Korea's nuclear missile tests have led the UN to issue sanctions against the country

Seoul:  South Korea has seized a Hong Kong-flagged vessel suspected of transferring oil to North Korea in defiance of international sanctions, a foreign ministry official said on Friday.

The vessel, Lighthouse Winmore, transferred refined petroleum products to a North Korean ship in international waters in late October, the official told Reuters.

The United States proposed blacklisting the Hong Kong-flagged ship to the U.N. Security Council for circumventing sanctions slapped on North Korea for its nuclear and missile programmes, documents seen by Reuters this month showed.
