South Korea President Yoon Banned From Foreign Travel After Martial Law Fiasco

South Korea's justice ministry said on Monday it had slapped a travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol as police probe him for insurrection over his ill-fated declaration of martial law.

At a parliamentary hearing, a lawmaker asked whether Yoon, who stands accused of leading an insurrection by declaring martial law Tuesday, had been banned from leaving the country. "Yes, that's right," Bae Sang-up, an immigration services commissioner at the Ministry of Justice said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)