South Africa's Ruling Party ANC Suspends Ex President Jacob Zuma

South Africa's ruling ANC suspended former national president Jacob Zuma from the party on Monday and vowed to launch a legal challenge against a rival group campaigning in his name.

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula announced the decision, declaring that "Zuma and others whose conduct is in conflict with our values and principles, will find themselves outside the African National Congress."

