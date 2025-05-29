South African Woman Who Sold Daughter For Her "Eyes And Skin", Sentenced To Life In Prison

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A South African mother received a life sentence for trafficking her daughter. Her six-year-old daughter, Joshlin Smith, remains missing after the crime. Joshlin was reportedly sold for 20,000 rand to a traditional healer.

A South African mother has been sentenced to life in prison for the abduction and trafficking of her six-year-old daughter, Joshlin Smith, according to BBC. Racquel 'Kelly' Smith and her partner, Jacquen Appollis, were both found guilty following a eight-week trial held at a community centre in Saldanha.

The court heard that Joshlin was trafficked to a traditional healer who intended to use her body parts. The child was reportedly sold for 20,000 rand (approximately $1,100), with specific interest in her "eyes and skin".

Judge Nathan Erasmus said he "drew no distinction" between the trio in handing down the sentences.

"On the human trafficking charge, you are sentenced to life imprisonment. On the kidnapping charge, you are sentenced to 10 years imprisonment," he said to loud applause in the courtroom.

Judge Erasmus took over an hour to deliver the sentence and was measured as he gave a brief summary of the case and highlighted points that stood out during the trial, reported BBC.

He rebuked the trio, especially Van Rhyn and Smith, saying they showed no remorse for their actions.

"There is nothing that I can find that is redeeming or deserving of a lesser sentence," he said.

He also spoke of the impact their conduct had on the community of Middelpos, where the girl lived, saying it had left residents "fractured".

Smith, 35, and her accomplices showed no emotion as their sentences were read out in the community centre in Saldanha, where the trial was held to allow residents to attend proceedings.

Joshlin Smith has still not been found despite an extensive police search. Police said the search for the little girl would continue, even beyond South Africa's borders.

"We will not rest until we find out what happened to Joshlin. We are continuing day and night looking for her," Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile told local media.

The case has shocked the community, highlighting the horrors of human trafficking and the exploitation of vulnerable children. Both accused were handed life sentences for their roles in the crime.