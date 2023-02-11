South African Rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes Shot Dead In Durban

South African rapper Kiernan Forbes was today shot dead outside a popular restaurant in Durban. He was popularly known as Rapper AKA. According to local media, the 35-year-old was shot six times.

Condoling his death, the rapper's family posted a statement on his official Twitter account.

"It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son," the statement read.

The family said that they are awaiting further details from the Durban police.

AKA was going to release his new album, Mass County, on February 27.