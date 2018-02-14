South African President Zuma Recalled But No Timeline Given

The party top brass has not set an official deadline for President Jacob Zuma to respond to their decision to recall him, but the party expects him to reply on Wednesday. 'We have not given him a deadline to resign. When we recall our deployee then we expect him to do what the party requires. NEC is a collective body that has told the President that this is an urgent matter but there are no timelines', said Magashule.
Today, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule made the announcement at a press conference at the party's Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg. It followed a marathon meeting of the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) on Monday night which sought to finalise the fate of Zuma's resignation.
Comments
The reason for the recall was the quest for an amicable solution but it is obvious that the ANC wants the party president Cyril Ramaphosa to take over as the next President of South Africa. Magashule also said that the State of the Nation Address would not take place unless it is ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa who delivers the speech. 'We said comrade Ramaphosa must be president of the ANC,' he added.