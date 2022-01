A devastating fire at South Africa's parliament, brought under control early Monday, restarted in the late afternoon, the fire brigade told AFP.

"The fire restarted in the roof of the building housing the national assembly," spokesman Jermaine Carelse said, at a time when only a dozen firefighters were still at the scene.

