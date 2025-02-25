Son Threatens To Jump Out Of Car, Woman Teaches Him A Lesson

A Chinese mother pulled over her vehicle on an expressway and punished her son, who threatened to jump out of the car. The woman, identified as Ms Zhang, stopped her vehicle in Zhengzhou, Henan, after she could no longer bear his bad behaviour, according to a report in the South China Morning Post.

Ms Zhang stopped her vehicle on the emergency lane of the expressway and forced her son out of the car to "educate" him. She whipped the boy with a stick, holding on to his coat to prevent him from running away. The young boy, around eight years old, cried while his mother beat him with the stick, SCMP reported.

Ms Zhang got angry after the kid said he did not want to make the trip back home in the car and threatened to jump out. The woman mentioned that verbal education did not work and her son's actions affected her ability to drive safely.

"I knew I would be fined for stopping the car on the freeway. But I could not stand him any longer. I needed to teach him a lesson immediately," she told SCMP.

The report further mentioned that as per China's Road Safety Regulations, anyone whose vehicle is in the emergency lane of a freeway when it is not an emergency will be fined 200 yuan (US$27) and have a nine-point deduction from their license.

She added that when a parent is educating their child, other adults in the household are not allowed to intervene. Later, she uploaded a video online in which her son admitted his mistake. "I realise that it is quite dangerous to jump out of the car on an expressway. It was wrong. I hope other children will not learn from me," the boy said.

Earlier, a mother in Alabama allegedly ran over her seven-year-old son after forcing him to walk home from school as punishment. On February 9, 2024, the 27-year-old mother, Sarai Rachel James, picked up her son from school and got to know of his misbehaviour. She made the kid walk the last eight blocks home as a punishment.

When the woman slowed down, the youngster attempted to grab the car's door handle before she accelerated. Her move caused the boy to be pulled beneath the vehicle and driven over by the rear tyre. The boy survived the horrible accident with minor injuries.