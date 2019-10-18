Son Of Drug Kingpin 'El Chapo' Arrested By Mexico Police

Ovidio Guzman is one of the sons who have assumed control of part of the notorious cartel run by their father until he was extradited to the United States in 2017.

World | | Updated: October 18, 2019 07:42 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Son Of Drug Kingpin 'El Chapo' Arrested By Mexico Police

The operation triggered fighting in the western city of Culiacan. (Representational)


Mexico City: 

Mexican security forces on Thursday arrested one son of jailed drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in an operation that triggered fighting in the western city of Culiacan, Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said.

Ovidio Guzman is one of the sons who have assumed control of part of the notorious cartel run by their father until he was extradited to the United States in 2017.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

El ChapoMexicoJoaquin "El Chapo" Guzman

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Saudi ArabiaHappy Karwa ChauthOdd EvenMoonrise TimeSensexDonald TrumpElection NewsElection 2019Maharashtra ElectionsHaryana ElectionLive TVHOP LivePNR StatusKarva ChauthToday NewsRedmi Note 8 ProVivo Z1xHousefull 4

................................ Advertisement ................................