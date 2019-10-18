Son Of Drug Kingpin 'El Chapo' Arrested By Mexico Police

The operation triggered fighting in the western city of Culiacan. (Representational)

Mexican security forces on Thursday arrested one son of jailed drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in an operation that triggered fighting in the western city of Culiacan, Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said.

Ovidio Guzman is one of the sons who have assumed control of part of the notorious cartel run by their father until he was extradited to the United States in 2017.

