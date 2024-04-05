Somali Man Strangles Pregnant Swedish Lover To Keep Affair Secret: Report

The unborn baby was also reportedly killed in the attack (Representational)

A Somalian man has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his seven-month-pregnant Swedish girlfriend. Mohamedamin Abdirisek Ibrahim, 22, allegedly committed the crime to avoid introducing her to his strict Muslim family.

The victim, 20-year-old Saga Forsgren Elneborg, was found dead inside her home in Orebro in April 2023. Ibrahim is now facing charges of "honour killing", reported LBC.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Anderson stated that Ibrahim killed his girlfriend "by suffocating and strangling her by means of pressure on her neck with an impact on the trachea and the blood supply to the head." The unborn baby was also killed in the attack," the report added.

This is Mohamedamin Abdirisek Ibrahim and his girlfriend Saga Forsgren Elneborg.



They live in Sweden.



Saga is now dead because Mohamedamin murdered her when she became pregnant with his child.



The murder took place in an honor context because the man wanted to preserve or… pic.twitter.com/JAlKzpWR5o — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) April 4, 2024

A 1,000-page arrest report contains photos showing the crime scene, which also shows a lamp cord. The prosecutor added, "The murder took place in an honour context because the man wanted to preserve or restore his and his family's honour by killing the woman who was carrying his child."

According to the prosecutor, Ibrahim was raised with the belief that "it is not okay for him to date a white woman," the report added.

"He must date a woman of the same culture. If he doesn't, he will be excluded," the prosecutor revealed.

The prosecutor also revealed that Ms Elneborg and Ibrahim had been in a relationship for two years, which he kept hidden from his mother.

It was revealed through text messages between the couple that Ibrahim planned to tell his family about the pregnancy but he was nervous about doing so, according to a local outlet Afton Bladet.

Ibrahim's text message to his girlfriend read, "Feels like I can almost feel my heartbeat all the way down to my stomach walla," to which Ms Elneborg replied, "Just take it easy, it'll be fine babe."

The prosecutor clarified that Ibrahim had not informed anything to his family about his girlfriend's pregnancy, despite her plans to move in with him a week later, the report added.

"I know we can make it, but I won't be able to keep my family. If it had been possible, there would have been no problem with keeping the child," Mr Ibrahim texted her after learning about the pregnancy, according to the outlet.

Ms Elneborg's final message to Ibrahim was sent after midnight on April 29 where she wrote, "Baby, talk to me," the Afton Bladet report mentioned.

Shortly after receiving her message, Ibrahim allegedly went to her home and strangled her, as claimed by the prosecutor.

Ms Elneborg's mother told a Swedish outlet, "She was so happy. She was about to move to a new apartment and begin her journey as a mother. This is the worst thing imaginable."