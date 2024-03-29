Solar Eclipse 2024: US Aviation Agency Issues Travel Warning Ahead Of Rare Celestial Event

Solar Eclipse 2024: The celestial event will not be visible in India. (Representative pic)

As the Solar Eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan, is set to take place on April 8, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a warning for flying ahead of this celestial event. In a press note, the US government civil aviation agency advised that aircraft should be prepared for possible delays, reroutes, and changes in departure schedules for all the domestic (Instrument Flight Rules) IFR flights. The FAA's website also listed the airports in the path of the upcoming Solar Eclipse that will be affected.

"The purpose of this notice is to inform airmen of the possible impacts to air traffic and airports along the eclipse path during the period April 7, 2024, 1000 UTC through April 10, 2024, 0400 UTC," the press note read.

"Aircraft should be prepared for potential airborne holding, reroutes, and/or Expect Departure Clearance Times (EDCTs) that may be issued for all domestic IFR arrivals and departures. Traffic Management Initiatives (TMIs) are possible," it added.

According to NASA, the April 8 Solar Eclipse, also known as the "Great North American Eclipse", will be visible in several countries, including the United States, Mexico and Canada. The eclipse will cross North America, creating a spectacle for observers. As a result, air traffic is expected to intensify, particularly between Texas and New England, as skygazers prepare to witness the rare event, the FAA said.

"There may be a higher traffic volume than normal anticipated at airports along the path of the eclipse. Traffic should anticipate delays during peak traffic periods. Parking may be limited - particularly at the smaller, uncontrolled airports," the aviation agency added.

Also Read | What Scientists Hope To Learn From Total Solar Eclipse In US

Further, the agency recommended early planning and vigilance for both pilots and airports to mitigate potential challenges during this period. "Special security provisions may be in effect for this event, including, but not limited to, Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs), two-way radio communications, and discrete transponder requirements," it said.

Notably, the Solar Eclipse will not be visible in India. It will be visible in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. Small parts of Tennessee and Michigan will also experience the eclipse. The eclipse will then move to Canada before exiting North America on the Atlantic coast. Hundreds of schools across the United States are set to close on April 8th due to a total solar eclipse.