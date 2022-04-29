Solar Eclipse 2022: Do's And Dont's To Follow During Solar Eclipse

Children shouldn't be allowed to watch the solar eclipse without parental supervision. (FILE)

The world will witness the first solar eclipse of the year on Saturday, April 30. The eclipse will be a partial one and is expected to last for over four hours. As per US space agency NASA, the eclipse will be visible in countries such as Chile, Argentina, most of Uruguay, western Paraguay, southwestern Bolivia, southeastern Peru, and a small area of southwestern Brazil. The Surya Grahan, however, will not be visible from India.

There are several myths related to solar eclipse and many of them are not backed by science. However, it is pertinent to exercise certain caution if one is hoping to observe the celestial event.

Here's a list of do's and don'ts to follow during the solar eclipse:

DO's

1.According to NASA, it is not safe to look directly at the Sun without a safe solar filter.

2.In case you are planning to face the Sun during a partial solar eclipse, you must wear solar viewing or eclipse glasses throughout the entire eclipse.

3.NASA also recommends shielding one's eyes even before looking up at the sky during a solar eclipse.

4.When driving during the eclipse, keep the headlights on.

DONT's

1.Regular sunglasses are not safe and should never be used in place of solar viewing or eclipses glasses.

2.Do not capture the image of the eclipse using your camera. There is always a possibility that the concentrated rays of the Sun could damage your eyes if you are not wearing the right kind of glasses.

3.Do not allow children to watch the solar eclipse without parental supervision.