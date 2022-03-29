Watch: Snow Squalls Lead To Multi-Vehicle Pile-up In US's Pennsylvania

According to the police, the number of vehicles involved in the collision ranged between 40 and 60.

Video shows vehicles slamming into each other

Pennsylvania:

At least three people were killed and several others injured after blinding snow squalls led to a deadly pile-up on a Pennsylvania highway in Schuylkill County on Monday.

A video posted by a Twitter user shows vehicles slamming into each other after losing control on the snowy road. Drivers and passengers are seen jumping out of the way as a cascade of crashes unfolds along the hilly route.

A search and rescue operation is underway, officials said, adding that this was the second large pileup in a little over a month in Schuylkill County.

