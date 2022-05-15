Snoop Dogg Jokingly Says He Might Have To Buy Twitter As Elon Musk Puts Deal On Hold

Internet is "100% in favour" of Snoop Dogg buying Twitter.

After Elon Musk announced that his deal to buy Twitter was on hold, rapper Snoop Dogg jokingly tweeted that he would like to buy the social media platform and make some changes. “May have 2 buy Twitter now,” Snoop Dogg tweeted, before compiling who his new “board of directors” would be for the platform.

May have 2 buy Twitter now. — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 13, 2022

“Gonna replace the board of directors with Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung and tha guy with the ponytail on CNBC (Pete Najarian),” he wrote. Snoop Dogg even continued about his big plans to change Twitter including making the internet free on airplanes, and giving everyone a verified account. He said that he would immediately give everyone a blue checkmark, “even tha bots with 10 letters in their name that hit you in DMs (and) just say: ‘Hello'”.

Everyone gets a blue checkmark. Even tha bots with 10 letters in their name that hit you in DMs n just say “Hello”. Nah fuck those bots. — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 13, 2022

Further, the American rapper followed up his tweets with #WhenSnoopBuysTwitter, in the hopes other people will contribute ideas for Snoop's Twitter takeover.

Internet users were quick to respond to Snoop Dogg's Twitter thread. "I am 100% in favor of Snoop Dogg buying Twitter,” one user wrote. “Video length increased to 420 seconds,” jokingly added another.

Meanwhile, according to New York Post, Twitter's stock dropped nearly 10% on Friday after Elon Musk tweeted about the stalled status of the deal. However, after Mr Musk tweeted again that he was “still committed to the acquisition,” Twitter's shares erased some of their losses before markets were set to close Friday.

It is to mention that should the Twitter deal go through, the Tesla CEO has said that cracking down on spam accounts and bots will be a top priority. Mr Musk has also vowed to buy out Twitter shareholders and take the company private. Moreover, Elon Musk intends to revamp the company's content moderation policies that have resulted in bans on controversial figures, including former US President Donald Trump.