Snapchat Stops Boosting Donald Trump Posts, Says He Incites "Racial Violence"

The move came after Twitter hid a Donald Trump post it said promoted violence, thrusting rival Facebook into turmoil for refusing to sanction false or inflammatory posts by the US president.

Snapchat Stops Boosting Donald Trump Posts, Says He Incites 'Racial Violence'

Snapchat said they are "not promoting" Donald Trump's content (Representational)

San Francisco:

Snapchat on Wednesday stopped promoting posts by US President Donald Trump, saying they incite racial violence.

"We are not currently promoting the President's content on Snapchat's Discover platform," Snapchat said in response to an AFP inquiry referencing the youth-focused social network's section for  recommended content.

"We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover."

The move came after Twitter took an unprecedented stand by hiding a Trump post it said promoted violence, thrusting rival Facebook into turmoil for refusing to sanction false or inflammatory posts by the US president.

