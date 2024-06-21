Snake Island To Area 51: Secret Locations You Are Not Allowed To Visit

Area 51 is a highly classified United States Air Force facility

In a world where accessibility is almost a non-issue now, there exist certain places shrouded in mystery and off-limits to the general public. Whether it's the environmental sensitivity, cultural significance or national security concerns, these locations evoke curiosity and intrigue.



Here are some of the most intriguing secret spots around the globe-



North Sentinel Island, Andaman Archipelago



It's home to the Sentinelese tribe, one of the last uncontacted peoples on Earth. The Indian government has declared the island off-limits due to their isolation and the potential dangers posed to both outsiders and the tribe.



Pangong Tso lake, Ladakh



While parts of this stunning high-altitude lake are accessible to tourists, the area near the Line of Actual Control between India and China remains restricted due to military tensions.



Barren Island, Andamans



The only active volcano in South Asia, Barren Island is strictly regulated due to volcanic activity and its delicate ecosystem, which supports unique flora and fauna.



Cholamu Lake, Sikkim



Cholamu Lake is the highest lake in India and is restricted due to its proximity to the sensitive Indo-China border. It is located at an altitude of over 17,000 feet.



Islands in Lakshadweep



Certain islands in this archipelago are restricted to protect the indigenous culture and fragile ecosystems, including marine biodiversity.



Snake Island, Brazil



Snake Island is known for its incredibly high density of venomous snakes, particularly the Golden Lancehead Viper. This island is off-limits to the public to protect both visitors and the unique wildlife.



Area 51, Nevada



Perhaps the most infamous secret location, Area 51 is a highly classified United States Air Force facility. It has been the subject of numerous conspiracy theories regarding extraterrestrial activity and advanced military technologies.



Global Seed Vault, Svalbard



The Global Seed Vault acts as a backup to preserve the world's crop diversity in case of global catastrophes. It is buried deep within a mountain on the remote Svalbard archipelago and access to it is highly restricted to protect the seeds stored within.



Surtsey, Iceland



Surtsey is a natural laboratory for studying the process of ecosystem development on new land. This is a UNESCO world heritage site formed by volcanic eruptions in the 1960s. Access is tightly controlled to protect its unique geological and biological features.