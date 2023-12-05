Small Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing In Paris Suburb After Engine Failure

The aircraft's tail was severed from the main body

A small twin-engine plane was forced to make an emergency landing in a southern Paris suburb. The three people on board were rushed to the hospital, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening, officials told BBC.

According to France's Transport Minister, Clement Beaune, the small aircraft made an emergency landing in a residential area in Villejuif after it suffered an engine failure.

Local media reported that the three people on board were a flying instructor in his 80s and two passengers in their late 20s. The plane commenced its landing on a road, ultimately colliding with the wall of an apartment building. Eventually, it came to a stop in the rear garden of the building, scattering plane debris across the roof of a nearby garage, and the fuselage crumpled from the impact. The aircraft's tail was severed from the main body, and the wings suffered significant damage, being mostly torn off.

The small aircraft took off from Rouen - around 130km from Villejuif and was supposed to land in Toussus-le-Noble, near Versailles.

An investigation into involuntary injuries and endangering the lives of others was opened by the regional prosecutor and the air transport gendarmerie, BBC reported.

The Office of Investigation and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety has also opened an investigation into the accident.

Earlier, a Hyderabad-bound international flight of IndiGo made an emergency landing in Pakistan's Karachi after a passenger experienced a medical emergency on board, the airline said on Thursday.

The passenger could not survive and was declared dead on arrival.