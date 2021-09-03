Small Aircraft Crashes Into Building In US' Connecticut: Report

No one has been taken to the hospital, the police said (Representational)

A small aircraft crashed into a building in Connecticut in north-east United States after suffering a mechanical snag, the local police said.

"We are responding to a plane crash into a building at 111 Hyde Rd. Media can stage at the intersection of New Britain Ave and Hyde Rd for now," the Farmington Police Department said on Twitter.

A video published by news channel NBC Connecticut showed fire billowing from one section of the building. The police are yet to confirm if there have been any casualties.

Farmington Police Department officer Tim McKenzie said the aircraft - a small private airplane made by Learjet - appeared to have crashed due to mechanical issues as per witnesses reports.

He said that authorities do not have an official count of the number of passengers on board. He, however, noted that no one has been taken to the hospital.