Want To Become A Spy? Slovenia Looking For New Talent

Tasks include gathering information through secret collaboration, exchanging intelligence with foreign countries, and preparing analytical reports.

World | | Updated: May 21, 2019 20:55 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Want To Become A Spy? Slovenia Looking For New Talent

Slovenia's spy agency published its first ever public advert to recruit new agents. (Representational)


Ljubljana, Slovenia: 

Slovenia's spy agency on Tuesday published its first ever public advert to recruit new agents "to strengthen and refreshen" the former Communist country's intelligence services.

"We call on those interested in the intelligence and security fields, motivated by challenges and prepared to adjust to the agency's specific line of work," the Slovenian Intelligence and Security Agency (SOVA) said in an ad in the daily Delo and other newspapers.

One major requirement, however: candidates must be Slovenian citizens.

They can apply for different posts. Tasks include gathering information through secret collaboration, exchanging intelligence with foreign countries, and preparing analytical reports or forecasts.

Years of austerity have dented SOVA's funding, and its reputation hit rock-bottom in 2015 when a phone tapping scandal shook up arbitration between Slovenia and Croatia to resolve a long-lasting border dispute.

"While we've had very little new recruitment in the last years, the fast development of technology and the evolving of security threats and risks demand that the agency strengthens and refreshes with new and younger staff," SOVA said in a statement sent to AFP.

It added that it opted for an open call in order to "increase transparency and reach a wider public".



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Slovenia Spy AgencySlovenia Spy Applicationsspy agency

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rajiv GandhiSensexPranab MukherjeeVivek OberoiEiffel TowerRajiv Gandhi DeathElection 2019Election ResultsLive NewsWorld Cup 2019Entertainment NewsRamadan Time TableElection NewsCricket World CupRedmi Note 7SHyundai VenueElection Results 2019AirtelHonor 20 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................