Want To Become A Spy? Slovenia Looking For New Talent

Slovenia's spy agency published its first ever public advert to recruit new agents. (Representational)

Slovenia's spy agency on Tuesday published its first ever public advert to recruit new agents "to strengthen and refreshen" the former Communist country's intelligence services.

"We call on those interested in the intelligence and security fields, motivated by challenges and prepared to adjust to the agency's specific line of work," the Slovenian Intelligence and Security Agency (SOVA) said in an ad in the daily Delo and other newspapers.

One major requirement, however: candidates must be Slovenian citizens.

They can apply for different posts. Tasks include gathering information through secret collaboration, exchanging intelligence with foreign countries, and preparing analytical reports or forecasts.

Years of austerity have dented SOVA's funding, and its reputation hit rock-bottom in 2015 when a phone tapping scandal shook up arbitration between Slovenia and Croatia to resolve a long-lasting border dispute.

"While we've had very little new recruitment in the last years, the fast development of technology and the evolving of security threats and risks demand that the agency strengthens and refreshes with new and younger staff," SOVA said in a statement sent to AFP.

It added that it opted for an open call in order to "increase transparency and reach a wider public".

