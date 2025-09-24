Skilled Indians Welcomed In Germany, Says Envoy Amid US' H-1B Visa Row

As chaos shrouds the United States' H-1B visa programme following Team Trump's $100,000 fee hike, Germany is seizing the moment to attack Indian professionals. German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, has issued an open call to "highly skilled Indians" to take on the job opportunities in the European nation's IT, management, science and tech sectors.

"Here is my call to all highly skilled Indians. Germany stands out with its stable migration policies, and with great job opportunities for Indians in IT, management, science and tech," Ackermann wrote on X on Tuesday.

In a video shared alongside the post, the envoy pointed out that Indians are among the top-earning group in Germany.

— Dr Philipp Ackermann (@AmbAckermann) September 23, 2025

"The average Indian working in Germany earns more than the average German working in Germany. Because a high salary means Indians are contributing big time to our society and our welfare. We believe in hard work and giving the best jobs to the best people," he said.

In a veiled dig at ever-changing US immigration policies under President Donald Trump's administration, the German envoy compared his country's migration rules with German cars-- that are known to be some of the most reliable vehicles in the world.

"Our migration policy works a bit like a German car. It's reliable, it is modern, it is predictable. It will go in a straight line with no zigzags. And you don't have to fear a full break at the top speed," Ackermann said, adding that Germany does not change its rules fundamentally overnight.

H-1B Visa Row

German Envoy's message comes after the US hiked its skilled worker visa -- H-1B -- fee by nearly 60 per cent to $1,00,000 (Rs 88 lakh approx). This means, US-based companies, who are willing to employ foreign employees for onsite roles, will need to pay this amount to the US government, making it heard for them to take foreign employees on board.

Indian immigrants have dominated the H-1B programme in recent years-- making up more than 70 per cent of the recipients -- and the move is touted to hit them the hardest.

