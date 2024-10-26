Advertisement

6 Russian Convicts Escape Prison Through Secret Tunnel, Manhunt Launched

Prison guards in the western Lipetsk region were alerted to their disappearance after carrying out a routine inspection.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
6 Russian Convicts Escape Prison Through Secret Tunnel, Manhunt Launched
The suspects were "from Central Asia".
Moscow:

Russian authorities announced a manhunt on Saturday after six convicts escaped their correctional facility through a secret tunnel.

Prison guards in the western Lipetsk region were alerted to their disappearance after carrying out a routine inspection.

"In general regime penal colony No. 2, an underground tunnel was discovered during a patrol of the premises," the prison service of the Lipetsk region said.

"Immediately a count of convicts got underway, which revealed the absence of six inmates," it added.

It did not reveal their identities, but said in a statement the suspects were "from Central Asia".

Temporary search posts have been set up, while local law enforcement have been alerted and are in hot pursuit.

"Measures are currently being taken to track down the persons who have escaped. The perpetrators will be brought to justice," it added.

The Lipetsk region is about 300 kilometres (190 miles) south of Moscow.

Russia has one of the highest prison populations in the world, but numbers have decreased as convicts are sent to fight in Ukraine.

Escapes are relatively rare in Russia and those that manage to break out are often caught within days.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Russia, Prison, Convicts
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Israel's Long-Distance Strikes On Iran Has Parallels To 1981 Attack On Iraq
6 Russian Convicts Escape Prison Through Secret Tunnel, Manhunt Launched
Syria Backs Iran's "Right To Self-Defense" After Israeli Strikes
Next Article
Syria Backs Iran's "Right To Self-Defense" After Israeli Strikes
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com