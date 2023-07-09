Six Killed In Plane Crash In California

A Cessna business jet crashed in the early hours of Saturday in Murrieta, California. (Representational)

A Cessna business jet crashed close to French Valley Airport in the early hours of Saturday in Murrieta, California, reported CNN citing Federal Aviation Administration.

The Riverside County sheriff's office said all six passengers on board the aircraft were found dead at the site.

Around 4.15 am (local time), the flight from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas crashed about 65 miles north of San Diego, according to the FAA.

An acre of vegetation was destroyed by the fire before it was doused, according to a tweet from Cal Fire, after the plane crashed in a field.

Details of the passengers were not immediately available.

The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA will conduct an investigation into the incident.

