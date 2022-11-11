Singles' Day: 5 Points on China's Largest Online Shopping Festival

It was originally called "Bachelors' Day" and is an unofficial Chinese holiday and shopping season that celebrates people who are not in relationships, according to South China Morning Post.

The Singles' Day shopping spree is one of the largest online shopping festivals in the world and is considered an important barometer of China's economic health. The combined gross value of products sold by Alibaba and JD.com this year "may surpass a trillion yuan," Xiaofeng Wang, principal analyst at research firm Forrester, was quoted as saying in a note by news agency AFP. The expected value is much higher than the total of 965 billion yuan raked in at last year's event.

According to Time, students at Nanjing University started Singles' Day in 1993 as a way to celebrate being single, largely by buying themselves presents.

November 11th, written as 11/11, resembles "bare branches," a Chinese expression for the single and unattached, reported South China Morning Post.