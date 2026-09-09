Singapore To Consider Chemical Castration To Curb Sex Crimes

Singapore is open to considering pharmacological anti-androgen treatments, known as chemical castrations, for sex offenders if there is clear evidence that such measures can reduce crime.

But so far, the evidence is "not conclusive" on that, Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said in a written parliamentary reply Tuesday.

The government may also expand the scope of screening to cover more types of roles involving contact with children and young persons, including whether to introduce voluntary screening for unregulated sectors, Shanmugam said.

Existing checks cover positions including full-time mosque staff, accredited religious teachers, school and preschool employees and registered coaches, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming said separately.

Singapore already imposes stiff penalties for serious sexual crimes, Shanmugam said. A new sentencing regime that took effect in July targets offenders who pose a substantial risk of re-offending and have committed serious violent or sexual offenses. Such offenders will be detained for a minimum term of between five and 20 years, and only be released if assessed to no longer pose a threat to the public.

A rape conviction in Singapore carries a jail term of up to 20 years, along with a fine or caning.