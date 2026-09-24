Singapore Imposes Huge Fines For Playing Loud Music, Eating On Bus

Travelling on a bus with a fellow passenger blasting music or scrolling reels at full volume is a widespread public nuisance that violates basic transit etiquette. To combat this common grievance that passengers face, Singapore is now gearing up to punish the offenders. As part of a crackdown on 'disruptive' behaviour on public buses, the Asian city-state will impose a fine of up to $500 Singapore dollars (Rs 37,471) on those placing their feet on seats or playing loud audio, as well as eating, drinking or littering onboard.

The fine can increase up to $5,000 (Rs 3.74 lakh) for serious offences, such as causing obstruction or danger to fellow commuters within bus terminals or "the soiling of any part of a public bus, bus interchange, or terminal".

“Public transport is a shared space, and every commuter has a part to play in ensuring a gracious and pleasant commuting environment,” the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a news release.

"These will foster a safer, more considerate and pleasant public transport environment for all," it added.

The rules would be enforced by the authorised bus staff, which includes ticket inspectors and bus interchange staff. As per the LTA, they can issue official notices to passengers who are suspected of committing an offence.

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The new penalties align with pre-existing rules on Singapore's railway, or Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), network. While there have long been punishments for MRT passengers caught eating onboard, for example, rules on buses were typically company policies enforced by drivers, who could ask commuters to alight.

Singapore is not alone in trying to make public transport peaceful. Earlier this year, the Polish city of Krakow introduced similar rules, with passengers now facing a fine of up to 200 zloty (Rs 4,978). In February 2025, a man in France was fined $200 (Rs 19,194) for taking a loud phone call on speaker while in a train station after he refused to turn the speaker off.