Sikh Driver Stabbed 17 Times In US Amid Row Over Team Trump's 'Mr Singh' Post

A Sikh truck driver was stabbed multiple times in the US after a man allegedly followed him into a bathroom and attacked him without warning, leaving him seriously injured and hospitalised.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Singh, who asked to be identified only by his last name because he fears for his safety, said he remains shaken by the violence and cannot understand why he was targeted.

"I don't know why this happened," he said. "I don't know why they attack[ed] me," he told US-based news organisation NPR.

The attack unfolded early Sunday while Singh was driving to Pennsylvania.

According to Singh, he stopped at a rest area in southern Wyoming to use the restroom. As he walked inside, he noticed a man behind him but did not think much of it.

Moments later, the man allegedly attacked him.

Singh said the stranger began beating him before pulling out a knife and stabbing him repeatedly. He suffered wounds across several parts of his body, including his neck.

After the attacker fled, Singh managed to make his way outside. Bleeding heavily from his injuries, he collapsed on the pavement and waited for help.

The attack comes days after criticism of a now-deleted Department of Homeland Security social media post that depicted an Indian truck driver and used the surname Singh, prompting accusations of stereotyping from members of the South Asian community.

The Department of Homeland Security had posted the image with the caption, "Get off our roads. You don't know how to drive Mr Singh."

'They Gave Me Second Life'

Singh said a Hispanic family who happened to be at the rest area came to his aid and helped save his life.

"They [gave] me the second life," he said.

The family rushed to help after finding him seriously wounded, tending to his injuries and seeking emergency medical assistance until first responders arrived. Singh said their actions gave him a chance to survive the attack.

As of Wednesday night, he remained in hospital recovering from multiple lacerations as well as injuries to his chest and ribs, NPR reported.

Suspect Arrested, Charged With Attempted Murder

Authorities have arrested 45-year-old Andrew Kris Bzdak in connection with the stabbing.

According to charging documents obtained by NPR, Bzdak has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. The documents do not identify a motive for the attack or explain what may have led to the alleged assault.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office and local prosecutors did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi condemned the attack, saying he was "horrified" by the violence and concerned about what he described as rising hate directed at Sikh and South Asian Americans.

In a post on X, he said, "I'm horrified by the brutal attack on a Sikh truck driver who was stabbed 17 times at a Wyoming rest stop. This comes amid rising hatred targeting Sikh and South Asian Americans, with even the Trump Department of Homeland Security recently posting a racist caricature of a Sikh truck driver telling him to "get off our roads" and "self-deport or find out."

"Those spreading this hate, including officials in our own federal government, need to stop. Those who turn it into violence must be held accountable. And all of us need to stand together against both. America must be better than this. I'm praying for Mr. Singh's full recovery and grateful to the family whose quick action helped save his life."

Rep. Mike Thompson, representing California's 4th Congressional District also condemned the stabbing incident.

In a post on X, he said, "This is horrible. This incident must be thoroughly investigated and the person responsible must be brought to justice. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Singh and his family during these difficult times."