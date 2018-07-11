Sikh Cop Alleges Turban Removed, Dragged By Hair From Home In Lahore

Gulab Singh claimed the government wants to evict the Sikh community from Pakistan.

In a video widely circulated on social media on Tuesday, Pakistan's first-ever Sikh police officer Gulab Singh alleged that his turban was removed and he was dragged by hair out of his home along with his family by the officials of the Evacuee Trust Property Board. By releasing the video, he underscored that "everyone should be aware of the atrocities committed on the Sikh community in Pakistan."

He claimed that the government wants to forcefully evict the Sikh community from the country.

"Since 1947, my family has been staying in Pakistan. Even after the riots, we did not leave Pakistan. Now, we are being forced to leave," Mr Singh told news agency ANI.

He further said that he was his faith was disrespected and added, "My house is sealed with all belongings including my slippers are inside. Even this 'patka' on my head is an old rag which I just wrapped. I was harassed and beaten."

"I am being treated the way goons are treated. You must have noticed that there is no turban on my head. They removed my turban and opened my hair," Mr Singh said.

WATCH: #Pakistan's first #Sikh police officer Gulab Singh was forcibly evicted from his house in Lahore's Dera Chahal, says, 'my faith was disrespected, If they wanted me to evict the house then they could have simply sent me a notice' pic.twitter.com/OWH7Rmjn5z - ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2018

Claiming that his forceful eviction was done by the Evacuee Trust Property Board, which is the parent body of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, he said, "In 1960, the board was made, which was completed in 1975. It made a contract with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, saying that Sikhs in Pakistan will not be ill-treated. Despite this, we have been evicted."

He further alleged that the Board, "in the name of gurdwara, has amassed crores of rupees and not a single penny was spent on us."

"I am now in the court. I will file a case of contempt of court," he added.

#WATCH: Pakistan's first Sikh police officer Gulab Singh was forcibly evicted from his house in Lahore's Dera Chahal, says 'my turban was forced open & hair was untied. This is how Sikhs are treated in Pakistan.' pic.twitter.com/dIxqxb8K8M - ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2018

He alleged that Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Tara Singh was the main culprit behind the incident.

"The concerned officials have done this to please a few people. They have specifically targeted me," he alleged.

Mr Singh urged the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee to decide the future course of action.

He had reportedly levelled serious charges of corruption on Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Tara Singh and a few Evacuee Trust Property Board officers in 2016 as well.