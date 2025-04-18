Signs Of A Supermassive Black Hole Hiding In Nearby Spiral Galaxy

After decades of efforts, astronomers have found evidence suggesting a supermassive black hole in the middle of a nearby galaxy called Messier 83, or M83. Earlier, there were hints that there might be a black hole at the centre, but it was not visible to regular telescopes either due to its inactivity or hidden behind thick clouds of space dust.

Now, with the assistance of the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers detected the highly ionised neon gas at the centre of M83. The highly advanced telescope has a special camera called MIRI, which can see infrared light and detect very faint or hidden objects.

Svea Hernandez, lead author of the new study with AURA for the European Space Agency, said, "Our discovery of highly ionised neon emission in the nucleus of M83 was unexpected."

She added, "These signatures require large amounts of energy to be produced, more than what normal stars can generate. This strongly suggests the presence of an AGN (active galactic nucleus) that has been elusive until now."

Linda Smith, co-author of the Space Telescope Science Institute, said, "This discovery showcases how Webb is making unexpected breakthroughs. Astronomers thought they had ruled out an AGN in M83, but now we have fresh evidence that challenges past assumptions and opens new avenues for exploration."

Webb witnessed a highly ionised gas whose level of energy was too high to come from something like supernovae (exploding stars), making the scientists believe the presence of a supermassive black hole in the middle of M83 actively pulling in gas and dust to create a bright environment like our Milky Way galaxy.

Most large and spiral-shaped galaxies have a black hole, but this was difficult to locate.

Ms Hernandez said, "Before Webb, we simply did not have the tools to detect such faint and highly ionised gas signatures in M83's nucleus." She further pointed out that "Now, with its incredible mid-infrared sensitivity, we are finally able to explore these hidden depths of the galaxy and uncover what was once invisible."

Webb has helped astronomers explore deep into galaxies, find previously invisible supermassive black holes, and uncover hidden structures within them that have remained unsolved for decades.

Ms Smith said, "Webb is revolutionising our understanding of galaxies." Adding further she said, "For years, astronomers have searched for a black hole in M83 without success. Now, we finally have a compelling clue that suggests one may be present," she added.