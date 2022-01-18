Significant Damage In Tsunami-Struck Tonga, See Satellite Images

An underwater volcanic blast and tsunami caused extensive damage in the Pacific island nation of Tonga.

The full extent of a massive volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific is apparent in new satellite images that show the aftermath of the extensive damage caused by the disaster.

Three days after the volcanic eruption, early indications of the scale of the crisis on the virtually cut-off Pacific island kingdom have emerged through new satellite images.

The images by US-based Maxar show the impact of the large eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano as well as the damage caused by the tsunami in the nearby Tongan capital of Nuku'alofa. It clearly shows that most of the volcanic island that used to be above water was destroyed by the eruption and volcanic debris can be seen floating in the ocean.

The eruption on Saturday was so powerful it was recorded around the world, triggering a tsunami that flooded Pacific coastlines from Japan to the United States.

Ashes from the volcano covered many of the homes and buildings across Tonga while damage from the tsunami is evident near the main port facilities in Nuku'alofa.

Overview of Hunga Tonga Volcano before main eruption.

Closer view of Hunga Tonga Volcano Before Main Eruption.

Overview of Hunga Tonga Volcano after main eruption.