Siemens Executive Killed In New York Helicopter Crash Visited India Last Month

Agustin Escobar, the CEO of Siemens Spain, visited India weeks before he was killed in a plane crash in New York on Thursday. Besides Mr Escobar, his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, and their children - aged 4, 5, and 11 - also died after their Bell 306 helicopter went down into the Hudson River along Manhattan, media reports claimed.

Last month, Mr Escobar travelled to Siemens hubs in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai, describing it as an "inspiring week".

"What an inspiring week connecting with our talented teams across Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai," he wrote in a LinkedIn post.

He added he was impressed by the innovation happening in his Indian hubs.

"From R&D labs to manufacturing facilities, I witnessed innovation in action at every stop," he said.

Mr Escobar highlighted key moments, including deep-diving into future opportunities at the Siemens Bengaluru hub, exploring innovation at his Center of Excellence Engineering and R&D team in Pune, and connecting with his teams at Kalwa, Mumbai.

He said the best part of his visit was meeting Siemens teams and was deeply inspired by his teams' passion, energy and commitment to excellence.

"From town halls to small group discussions, every conversation showed me why India is such a crucial part of our global success story," he added.

Concluding his post, he gave a special thanks to the Siemens India teams for making his visit so memorable and meaningful. "Your dedication to transforming everyday life through technology with purpose is remarkable!"

On Thursday, Mr Escobar's helicopter took off from New York, and it broke apart mid-air before plunging into the Hudson River.