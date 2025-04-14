Siemens Espionage Prosecutor, Firm's Spain CEO Die Days Apart: What We Know

In a matter of weeks, two high-profile figures linked to German multinational Siemens have died, sparking speculation and online theories. Agustin Escobar, Siemens Spain's top executive, died in a helicopter crash in New York on April 10, while Jessica Aber, a former US Attorney who oversaw a significant espionage case involving Siemens Energy, was found dead in her Virginia home on March 22.

Though investigators have found no connection between the deaths, the sequence of events and their shared association with the German conglomerate have prompted public interest.

Agustin Escobar's Death

Agustin Escobar was among six people killed when a helicopter plunged into the Hudson River off Manhattan's West Side last week. His wife and three children were also on board. The crash occurred just 15 minutes after take-off from the Downtown Manhattan Heliport.

The aircraft, operated by New York Helicopters, is said to have experienced a failure, though the exact cause remains under investigation. New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told The New York Post that all six people on the flight died.

A video of the crash has been circulating on social media, where one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Talked to a number of my pilot friends – ‘This isn't normal.' What was Siemens CEO Agustin Escobar, working on?”



Talked to a number of my pilot friends -“This isn't normal.” What was Siemens CEO Agustin Escobar, working on? pic.twitter.com/blRshCKqAd — Grant Cardone (@GrantCardone) April 11, 2025

Jessica Aber Found Dead At Home

Jessica Aber, who previously served as the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was found unresponsive in her home in Alexandria, just outside Washington D.C., on March 22. Her family confirmed that Aber, 43, long struggled with epilepsy and had died in her sleep. Citing a statement from Alexandria police, her family said that detectives “found no evidence suggesting that her death was caused by anything other than natural causes," according to a report by NBC News.



Ms Aber had earned a reputation as a diligent prosecutor. Confirmed by the Senate in 2021, she was regarded by her peers as a mentor and sharp legal mind, frequently attending major trials in person. Her resignation came earlier this year, on January 20.

Jessica Aber's Role In Siemens Espionage Case

One of Ms Aber's most high-profile legal battles was a corporate espionage case involving Siemens Energy. She led the prosecution in a case where Siemens Energy admitted to unlawfully obtaining confidential data from a rival company, reported The Washington Post. The company ultimately pleaded guilty and agreed to pay a $104 million fine. In a statement from the US Department of Justice at the time, Siemens acknowledged using the stolen information to gain a competitive advantage in the energy sector.

Past Suicide Of Another Top Siemens Executive



The deaths of Mr Escobar and Ms Aber come nearly 10 years after another top Siemens figure, Heinz-Joachim Neuburger, died by suicide. He served as Chief Financial Officer from 1998 to 2006 and was implicated in a wide-reaching bribery investigation.

The scandal, considered one of the largest in German corporate history, involved a $1 billion slush fund allegedly used to secure contracts globally. Mr Neuburger took his own life in February 2015, two months after settling financially with Siemens over his role in the affair.



Any Link Between The Two Deaths?

Authorities in both countries have made no suggestion that the deaths of Escobar and Aber are in any way connected. The timing and shared Siemens connection have given rise to questions, particularly on social media.



Here are a few posts questioning the timing of the deaths:

Investigations into the helicopter crash are underway, with officials yet to determine what caused the accident.