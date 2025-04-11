Who Was Agustin Escobar, The Siemens CEO Killed In New York Chopper Crash

Agustin Escobar, a top Spanish executive at technology company Siemens, was reportedly among six people killed in a helicopter crash on Thursday.

His wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, and their three children - aged 4, 5, and 11 - also reportedly died when their chopper crashed into the Hudson River. The Barcelona-based family was reportedly on a sightseeing trip in New York City.

The pilot, who also died in the crash, has not yet been publicly identified.

The New York City Fire Department received a call at around 3:15 pm reporting that a Bell 306 helicopter plunged into the river along Manhattan. Hours later, Mayor Eric Adams confirmed all six people on board were dead.

Who was Agustin Escobar?