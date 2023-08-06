Siblings In China Return 30 Brand New iPhones 14 Worth Rs 24 Lakh They Found In Trash Cans

The siblings are now garnering a lot of praise for their honesty and integrity.

Two siblings in China's central province Henan are being praised on social media after they returned 30 new iPhones 14 to a courier after discovering them in trash bins at their apartment complex. The phones were worth $30,000 (Rs 24,80,512).

According to a report by South China Morning Post, the incident happened on July 7 when the woman surnamed Chai, said her younger brother discovered the phones in two rubbish bins downstairs. Shocked at the discovery, he quickly called her sister to the spot, following which the duo found a total of 30 iPhones in the bin.

They immediately called the police, who recovered one more phone from another bin outside their block.

When the police investigated, they found that the phones were accidentally left behind by a delivery person named Liu, who, in the process of arranging them, had stacked five boxes, each containing 10 new iPhone 14 Pro models, on top of the trash cans.

When Mr. Liu realised his mistake, he claimed he was paralysed by fear, thinking “he would never be able to pay the cost of all the phones.''

The five boxes were thrown away by a cleaner two hours after Liu left them there, according to CCTV footage. When Mr. Liu's company contacted the cleaner, she admitted that she had only removed the cardboard boxes to sell later and had left all the phones in the trash cans.

The woman was unable to access the iPhone casings and then ''threw away phones worth 350,000 yuan for boxes worth 2 yuan,'' according to Mr Liu's manager.

Seven more phones were in the cleaner's pile of gathered trash, and according to Chai, four more were located when the courier station posted a notice close to the trash cans where she and her brother discovered the gadgets.

The siblings are now garnering a lot of praise for their honesty and integrity.

“They have literally saved the delivery man's life,” one person said while another commented, ''Your hearts are more valuable than the phones.”