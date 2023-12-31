'Shut It Down': Vivek Ramaswamy Says FBI Can't Be Reformed

Vivek Ramaswamy's remarks have sparked a debate

US Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has expressed his strong opinions about the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Mr Ramaswamy argued that the FBI is beyond reform and should be permanently shut down. He asserted that the president has the authority to take such action and pledged to do so if elected.

Vivek Ramaswamy posted, “The FBI can't be ‘reformed.' The right answer is: Shut It Down. Yes, the President can do it. I will.”

Mr Ramaswamy's remarks have sparked a debate about the role and reform of federal law enforcement agencies on the social media platform.

A user wrote, “The correct position on this matter. Whether you win or not, I'm just glad someone in the race is saying this. Thank you.”

Another one added, “I agree with your general ideas about the #FBI. However, there needs to be a real well thought out replacement/ transition plan. You can't just waive your magic wand. There are important existing operations going on. Granularity is required. A well thought out plan is needed,”

“Wow. That's quite a statement. Is the corruption within the FBI of such a kind that there's no way to clean up the house but only one option = shut it down?” read a comment.

This is not the first time Vivek Ramaswamy has shared a strong opinion about the FBI. Earlier, he had said that fire over 75 per cent of the federal workforce and shutter several major agencies if he is elected the US President, the New York Times reported.

Mr Ramaswamy had said that he would disband the “Department of Education, the FBI, the Food and Nutrition Service, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives,” the report added.

Meanwhile, Vivek Ramaswamy has also urged his party leaders to avoid taking part in primary elections that exclude Donald Trump from the ballot. This request comes after Colorado decided not to include Mr Trump in their state polls.

On December 20, the Colorado Supreme Court said Donal Trump is "disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution."